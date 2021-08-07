Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Aug. 7

Saints hold final practice of the week at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Aug 07, 2021 at 07:46 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice in front of fans at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 9:30 a.m. All of the free tickets have been claimed.
  2. John DeShazier and Todd Graffagnini will be providing updates from practice starting at 9:30. You can find the updates here.
  3. Coach Sean Payton and a group of players will meet with the media following practice. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages. Access usually starts around noon.
  4. You can watch Graffagnini and DeShazier break down all of Friday's news at 8:30 p.m. on CST.
  5. Flex your Saints knowledge by playing Training Camp Trivia. You could win a signed football or autographed mini helmet. Click here to play

