Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Aug. 14

- The New Orleans Saints open their 2021 preseason schedule with a 6 p.m. game at the Baltimore Ravens. You can watch the game on Fox-8 or listen on WWL.
- John DeShazier will provide a live pregame update from the field at 5 p.m. You can watch in on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's Facebook, YouTube or Twitter pages.
- The Saints app is your perfect gameday companion and the best way to keep up with game stats. Download it here or if you already have it on your phone be sure to update it.
- Be sure to follow the Saints on Twitter (@Saints) for real-time updates and highlights throughout the game.
- After the game ends watch the Verizon Postgame Show. Todd Graffagnini will host and John DeShazier will provide analysis from Baltimore. The show also features live coverage of Coach Sean Payton's postgame press conference. You can watch it here.
Aug 14, 2021 at 07:46 AM