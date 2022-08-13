Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Aug. 13

- The New Orleans Saints will play first preseason game of the 2022 season at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Houston Texans. You can watch Saturday's game on Fox-8/Gray TV, listen to it on WWL-105.3 FM/870-AM, or online at NewOrleansSaints.com/schedule.
- At 6 p.m. Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini will preview the game. You can see their report on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or the team's Twitter, Facebook or YouTube pages.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to get the best live stats feed of the game. Download information is here.
- NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app and the team's social accounts will have live coverage of the postgame press conferences starting five to 10 minutes after the game ends.
- Following Saturday's game, the Saints will be heading up north to have joint practices with the Green Bay Packers. The two teams will be facing off in Lambeau Field on Friday, Aug. 19.
Aug 13, 2022 at 08:30 AM