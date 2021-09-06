Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 6

- The New Orleans Saints will hold their first practice of Week 1 on Monday, Sept. 6 at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.
- Saints Coach Sean Payton and selected players will meet with the media Monday. You can watch their interviews here.
- Go to Ticketmaster.com to buy tickets for Sunday's Saints-Packers game in Jacksonville.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You will be able to listen to the show late Monday afternoon here.
- In That Number, our video series on the making of the Saints Entertainment Team for 2021, continues Monday with episode 4. You will be able to watch it here at 3 p.m..
Sep 06, 2021 at 07:30 AM