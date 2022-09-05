Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 5

Saints hold their first practice of Falcons week

Sep 05, 2022 at 08:43 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Monday, Sept. 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center as the team begins preparing for Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons.
  2. Following practice, Saints Coach Dennis Allen will meet with the media. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's Twitter, Facebook or YouTube pages.
  3. John DeShazier, Todd Graffagnini and Erin Summers will share their thoughts on the Saints-Falcons matchup and the start of the NFL season on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Look for it around noon Monday wherever you listen to your podcasts.
  4. There is still time to sign up for Saturday Saints 5k presented by Hancock Whitney. Click here for details.
  5. Do you know someone who is the biggest Saints fan in the world? Click here to nominate them to be the Saints Fan of the Year.

