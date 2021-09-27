Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 27

Team has returned to New Orleans

Sep 27, 2021 at 09:29 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Patriots Week 3 2021

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
1 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
2 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
3 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
4 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
5 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
6 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
7 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
8 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
9 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
10 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
11 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
12 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
13 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
14 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
15 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
16 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
17 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
18 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
19 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
20 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
21 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
22 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
23 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
24 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
25 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
26 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
27 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
28 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
29 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
30 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
31 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
32 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
33 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
34 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
35 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
36 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
37 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
38 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
39 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
40 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
41 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
42 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
43 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
44 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
45 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
46 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
47 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
48 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
49 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
50 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
51 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
52 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
53 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
54 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
55 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
56 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
57 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
58 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints have returned to New Orleans after spending the past month in Texas because of Hurricane Ida. The team will resume practice in Metairie on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants in the Caesars Superdome.
  2. Rob Ninkovich, a member of the famed 2006 Saints draft class who went on to play for the New England Patriots, is the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek for Monday, Sept. 27. You will be able to find it here later Monday.
  3. Senior writer John DeShazier will have his Turning Point of the Game posted on NewOrleansSaints.com later Monday. You will be able to find it here.
  4. Coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with local media Monday afternoon. You will be able to listen to it late Monday here.
  5. Sunday will be our first regular-season game in the Caesars Superdome this season. If you have tickets be sure to have the Saints app presented by Verizon on your phone to access your tickets and parking pass.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 26

Saints play at Patriots at noon on Fox
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 24

Saints continue to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 23

Saints continue to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 22

Saints return to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Saints have the day off, will resume practice Wednesday, 9/22/21.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 20

Saints look to move past loss, look forward to Week 3
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 19

Saints take on the Panthers at noon on Fox
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 17

Saints head coach Sean Payton will discuss Week 2 preparations vs. Carolina
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 16

Additional Saints players will discuss Week 2 preparations vs. Carolina
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 15

Saints players will meet with the media to discuss Week 2 preparations vs. Carolina
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 14

Saints players have the day off
Advertising