Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 13

Saints Podcast will review Sunday's big win

Sep 13, 2021 at 08:03 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will be off from practice Monday, Sept. 13.
  2. Coach Sean Payton and a couple of players will meet with the media Monday. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com for those interviews.
  3. The Saints Podcast, hosted by Erin Summers and John DeShazier, will review Sunday's big win over the Green Bay Packers and look ahead to Week 2 vs. the Carolina Panthers.
  4. The Lockport Fire Department took a brief respite from helping their community recover to watch and cheer on the Saints. We will have a photo story on their day Sunday posting to NewOrleansSaints.com on Monday afternoon.
  5. Senior Writer John DeShazier will write about the Turning Point of the Game on Monday. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com Monday afternoon to read that story.

