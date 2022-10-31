Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 31

Saints will play host to the Raiders at noon; CBS will televise the game

Oct 31, 2022 at 09:11 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The Saints will hold a walkthrough on Monday following their win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Following walkthrough, head coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media. Listen live on NewOrleansSaints.com or the Saints social channels.
  2. The best radio calls from the Saints shutout win on Sunday will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. John DeShazier's Turning Point of the Game will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
  5. A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com.

