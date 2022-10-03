Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 3

- The New Orleans Saints will be off Monday following a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London. The Saints next game will be Sunday, October 9th at home against the Seattle Seahawks at the Caesars Superdome.
- John DeShazier's Turning Point of the Game will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Keep checking to hear what JD has to say.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Erin Summers will be breaking down the London game with a special guest.
- Download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best live stats feed, games, and our new Highlights Hub, where you get to pick the players you want to see highlights of.
- The best radio calls from the London game will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com. Listen to the game from the perspective of Mike Hoss and Deuce McAllister.
Oct 03, 2022 at 08:56 AM
news
