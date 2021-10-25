Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 25

- The New Orleans Saints will face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night with kickoff set for 7:15. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
- Looking to get pumped for Saints gameday? Check out this week's hype video here>>>
- The Saints-Seahawks inactives list will be released at 5:45 p.m. Monday. You will be able to find the list here.
- A new episode of the Saints podcast featuring ESPN reporter Brady Henderson will be released Monday afternoon. You will be to listen to it here when it comes out.
- It's Motivation Monday presented by Ochsner! A video featuring the team's yoga instructor Jessica Huneycutt will be released Monday morning. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see when it is posted.
Oct 25, 2021 at 09:14 AM