Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 25

Saints will face off against the Seattle Seahawks with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 pm on Monday night.

Oct 25, 2021 at 09:14 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night with kickoff set for 7:15. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
  2. Looking to get pumped for Saints gameday? Check out this week's hype video here>>>
  3. The Saints-Seahawks inactives list will be released at 5:45 p.m. Monday. You will be able to find the list here.
  4. A new episode of the Saints podcast featuring ESPN reporter Brady Henderson will be released Monday afternoon. You will be to listen to it here when it comes out.
  5. It's Motivation Monday presented by Ochsner! A video featuring the team's yoga instructor Jessica Huneycutt will be released Monday morning. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see when it is posted.

