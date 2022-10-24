Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 24

- The New Orleans Saints will return from a small break this week and begin gearing up for their Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted on Wednesday.
- The best offensive photos from the Saints-Cardinals game will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Monday.
- Saints linebacker Demario Davis received an award from the United Way on Friday night. Photos from the event will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access live game stats and our new Highlights Hub.
Oct 24, 2022 at 08:45 AM
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 21
Linebacker Demario Davis to receive award from the United Way
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 20
Saints will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video and WWL.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Saints hold walkthrough Wednesday ahead of Thursday's game in Arizona.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Saints hold walkthrough Tuesday ahead of Thursday's game in Arizona.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 17
Saints hold walkthrough Monday following Sunday's loss to the Bengals
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 16
Saints will play host to the Bengals at the Caesars Superdome
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 14
Saints practice Friday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 13
Saints practice Thursday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Saints practice Wednesday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 11
Saints off Tuesday following win over Seahawks on Sunday.