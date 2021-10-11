Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 11

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
- The New Orleans Saints will hold team meetings Monday to review the win versus Washington on Sunday.
- Monday afternoon, head coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with local media. Once completed, you can find the full recording at NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Linebacker Demario Davis and offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk will speak to the media on Monday afternoon. You can watch their interviews live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon, and the team's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.
- The team will have a bye week for Week 6. The next game will be Monday, October 25th at the Seattle Seahawks.
- If you missed any of the game, you can watch highlights and more on NewOrleansSaints.com.