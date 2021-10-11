Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 11

Saints review film from Sunday's win versus Washington.

Oct 11, 2021 at 09:13 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Washington Week 5 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
1 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
2 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
3 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
4 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
5 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
6 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
7 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
8 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
9 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
10 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
11 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
12 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
13 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
14 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
15 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
16 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
17 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
18 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
19 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
20 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
21 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
22 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
23 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
24 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
25 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
26 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
27 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
28 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
29 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
30 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
31 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
32 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
33 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
34 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
35 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
36 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
37 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
38 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
39 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
40 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
41 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
42 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
43 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
44 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
45 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
46 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
47 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
48 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
49 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
50 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
51 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
52 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
53 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
54 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
55 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
56 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
57 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
58 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
59 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
60 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
61 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
62 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
63 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
64 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
65 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
66 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
67 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
68 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
69 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
70 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
71 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
72 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
73 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
74 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
75 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
76 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
77 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
78 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
79 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
80 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
81 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
82 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
83 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
84 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
85 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
86 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
87 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
88 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
89 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
90 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
91 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
92 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
93 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
94 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
95 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
96 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
97 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
98 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
99 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
100 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
101 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
102 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
103 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
104 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
105 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
106 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
107 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
108 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
109 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
110 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
111 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
112 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
113 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
114 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
115 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
116 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
117 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
118 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
119 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
120 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
121 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
122 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
123 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
124 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
125 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
126 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
127 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
128 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
129 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
130 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
131 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
132 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
133 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
134 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
135 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
136 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
137 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
138 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
139 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
140 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
141 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
142 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
143 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
144 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
145 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
146 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
147 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
148 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
149 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
150 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
151 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
152 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
153 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
154 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
155 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
156 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
157 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
158 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
159 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
160 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
161 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
162 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
163 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
164 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
165 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
166 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
167 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
168 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
169 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
170 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
171 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
172 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
173 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
174 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
175 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
176 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
177 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
178 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
179 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
180 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
181 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
182 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
183 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
184 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
185 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
186 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
187 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
188 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
189 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
190 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
191 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
192 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
193 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
194 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
195 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
196 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
197 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
198 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
199 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
200 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
201 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
202 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
203 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
204 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
205 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
206 / 206

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold team meetings Monday to review the win versus Washington on Sunday.
  2. Monday afternoon, head coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with local media. Once completed, you can find the full recording at NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. Linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ will speak to the media on Monday afternoon. You can watch their interviews live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon, and the team's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.
  4. The team will have a bye week for Week 6. The next game will be Monday, October 25th at the Seattle Seahawks.
  5. If you missed any of the game, you can watch highlights and more on NewOrleansSaints.com.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 10

Saints play the Washington Football Team at noon on CBS
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 8

Saints will practice today to gear up for Sunday's away game against Washington.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 7

First Injury Report for Washington game will be released Wednesday afternoon
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 6

First Injury Report for Washington game will be released Wednesday afternoon
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 5

Saints have the day off on Tuesday.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 4

Saints return to work to break down the Week 4 loss to the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 3

Saints play the Giants at noon at Caesars Superdome
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 1

Team continues to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 30

Team continues to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 29

Team returns to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 28

Team has an off day in preparation for their Week 4 matchup.
Advertising