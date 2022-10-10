Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 10

- The New Orleans Saints will practice Monday following a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. Following practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages to watch live.
- John DeShazier's Turning Point of the Game will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Monday.
- The best radio calls from the Saints win over the Seahawks will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Re-live the best plays through the calls of Mike Hoss and Deuce McAllister.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access your tickets, live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast Presented by SeatGeek will be posted on Monday. Erin Summers will be joined by Sean Fazende from FOX 8. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to what they have to say.
Oct 10, 2022 at 09:03 AM
