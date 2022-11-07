- The New Orleans Saints will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 7:15 p.m. on Monday in the Caesars Superdome.
- An hour before kickoff, tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com for Saints Gameday Live presented by Sanderson Farms with Erin Summers and John DeShazier as they preview Monday night's game.
- The full inactive list for Monday's game will be released at 5:45 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Heading to Monday night's game? Be sure you have the Saints app presented by Verizon to access tickets, participate in the pregame light show, and participate in other in-arena events. Download information can be found here.
- Following the game, Erin Summers and John DeShazier will brekak down all of the action in the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Also, hear from Coach Dennis Allen and players as they close out Monday night's game on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Presented by
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 7
The Saints will take on the Ravens at 7:15 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome.
Nov 07, 2022 at 09:07 AM