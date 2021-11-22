Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 22

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
- The New Orleans Saints are back at the Ochsner Performance Center to begin preparations for Thursday's home game against the Buffalo Bills. The Saints are 5-5 following Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Coach Sean Payton will hold a teleconference with local media Monday, Nov. 22. You will be able to listen to the call here after it happens.
- John DeShazier and Erin Summers will review Sunday's loss and look ahead to the Bills game on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You will be able to listen to the episode here Monday afternoon.
- The latest edition of Motivation Monday presented by Ochsner Health will post on NewOrleansSaints.com around noon. Click here to read it.
- Monday is your last day to upload a 30-second video thanking Drew Brees for his career with the Saints. Your video could be chosen to play during Thursday's game or be featured on the team's social platforms and website. Click here to upload your video.