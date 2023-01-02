Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Jan. 2

Jan 02, 2023 at 09:00 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to improve to 7-9 on the season.
  2. A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. A new edition of Calls of the Game will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for stats, games, and more. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. Photos from Sunday's victory have been posted on NewOrleansSaints.com.

