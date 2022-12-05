Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 2

Saints will play at the Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec 05, 2022 at 09:05 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints (4-8) will play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) at 7:15 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN or listen to the game on WWL-870. For all of the viewing and listening options click here.
  2. The inactives list for the game will be released Monday. The Saints on Saturday declared four players out for the game. You will be able to find the full list here.
  3. Gameday Live presented by Sanderson Farms will stream at 6:15 p.m. Team reporter Erin Summers will cover all of the main storylines of Monday's game. You can watch here.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best stats feed of the game. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game ends. Watch here to see live coverage of postgame press conferences with Coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Andy Dalton and others.

