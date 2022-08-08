Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, August 8

Check out the best photos from Week 2 of New Orleans Saints 2022 Training Camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
- Saints players and coaches return to practice Monday to begin the third week of Training Camp. The team is gearing up for their first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.
- New Orleans Saints Legend Sam Mills was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. PHOTOS>>>
- Sam Mills' wife Melanie gave a speech on her late husband during his Hall of Fame Induction. WATCH>>>
- Coach Dennis Allen and players spoke following practice on Saturday. Check out all of the interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.
