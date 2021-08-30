Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 30

- The New Orleans Saints will be practicing at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium this week following their evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ida. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for continued coverage from practice.
- Saints head coach Sean Payton, linebacker Demario Davis, and defensive end Cameron Jordan will speak with the media following Monday's practice. Watch their availability on NewOrleansSaints.com and the team app later this afternoon.
- With preseason in the books, the Saints begin the 2021 NFL season on September 12, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers. Check out more information about the Saints Week 1 matchup.
