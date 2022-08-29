Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 29

- The New Orleans Saints will hold a walkthrough practice on Monday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
- Following walkthrough, Saints Coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media live. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, or the Saints YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter pages.
- A new episode of the Saints podcast presented by Seatgeek will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com. This episode's guest will be Joel Meyers.
- The final cuts to bring the Saints to a 53-man roster must be done by Tuesday afternoon. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com and follow the Saints on social media to watch the moves as they happen.
Aug 29, 2022 at 08:53 AM