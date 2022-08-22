Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 22

Saints practice to prepare for Friday.

Aug 22, 2022 at 08:45 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Monday to prepare for their final preseason game on Friday.
  2. Following Monday's practice, Saints Coach Dennis Allen and players will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, or the Saints YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter pages.
  3. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon before this Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers to get the best live stats feed of the game. Download information can be found here.
  4. The Saints preseason game on Friday will be at the Caesars Superdome. You can find tickets here.
  5. Todd Graffagnini will be posting some of his observations from the open practice on Monday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see when it is posted.

