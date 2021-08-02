Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 2

- The New Orleans Saints will hold their fourth practice of Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek on Monday, Aug. 2. It is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. It is closed to fans.
- There are still a few tickets remaining for three practices that are scheduled to be open to fans. Click here to secure your tickets.
- Coach Sean Payton and several players will meet with the media following practice. You can watch it live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon, or the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages.
- ESPN's Mike Triplett is scheduled to be the guest on Monday's Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The podcast should be released by 3 p.m. Monday. You will be able to listen to it here or wherever you listen to podcasts.
- John DeShazier and Todd Graffagnini will bring you all of Monday's Saints news on CST's training camp show. You can watch Monday's episode at 9 p.m.
Aug 02, 2021 at 07:30 AM