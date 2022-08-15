- The New Orleans Saints will travel to Green Bay on Monday to prepare for a week of joint practices with the Packers. The two teams will face off for Preseason Week 2 on Friday night at Lambeau Field.
- Starting Tuesday, Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini will be providing daily breakdowns of practices in the Training Camp Report. You can watch live on YurView or at NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon before Friday's matchup to get the best live stats feed of the game. Download information is here.
- Todd Graffagnini will be writing daily observations throughout the week on NewOrleansSaints.com breaking down the highlights of training camp.
- Following practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, Saints Coach Dennis Allen and players will speak to the media. Stay tuned to hear what they have to say.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 15
Saints prepare to travel to Green Bay
Aug 15, 2022 at 09:01 AM