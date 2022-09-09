Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 9

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youths from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
- The New Orleans Saints will practice on Friday, Sept. 9 as the team gets ready for Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons. Following practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media live. You can watch it on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, transactions, and more heading into the regular season opener in Atlanta. Download info can be found here.
- The next injury report will be released around 3 p.m. Friday. Be sure to check NewOrleansSaints.com or any of the team's social media channels for the information.
- There is still time to sign up for Saturday's Saints 5k presented by Hancock Whitney. Click here for details.
- Do you know someone who is the biggest Saints fan in the world? Click here to nominate them to be the Saints Fan of the Year.