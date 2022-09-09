Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 9

Saints gear up for Falcons week.

Sep 09, 2022 at 09:01 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Tyrann Mathieu hosts third annual Back to School shopping spree

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youths from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
1 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
2 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
3 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
4 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
5 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
6 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
7 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
8 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
9 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
10 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
11 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
12 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
13 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
14 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
15 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
16 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
17 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
18 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
19 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
20 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
21 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
22 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.
23 / 23

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 32 youth boys from Son of a Saint with a night of shopping and dinner during his third annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree event on Tuesday, September 6.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice on Friday, Sept. 9 as the team gets ready for Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons. Following practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media live. You can watch it on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
  2. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, transactions, and more heading into the regular season opener in Atlanta. Download info can be found here.
  3. The next injury report will be released around 3 p.m. Friday. Be sure to check NewOrleansSaints.com or any of the team's social media channels for the information.
  4. There is still time to sign up for Saturday's Saints 5k presented by Hancock Whitney. Click here for details.
  5. Do you know someone who is the biggest Saints fan in the world? Click here to nominate them to be the Saints Fan of the Year.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 8

Saints gear up for Falcons week.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 7

Saints gear up for Falcons week.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 6

Saints gear up for Falcons week

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 5

Saints hold their first practice of Falcons week

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sep. 2

Saints have Friday off before resuming practice on Monday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sep. 1

Saints will hold practice Thursday afternoon

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Aug. 31

Saints will hold practice Wednesday afternoon

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 30

Saints need to get to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 29

Saints need to get to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 26

Saints play final preseason game on Friday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 25

Saints have walk-through on Thursday to prepare for Friday.

Advertising