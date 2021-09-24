Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 24

Saints continue to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.

Sep 24, 2021 at 09:09 AM
Saints vs. Panthers Week 2 | Best of Defense

A collection of the best defensive photos from Week 2's game against the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
Malcolm-Roach-week-2-vs-panthers
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
  1. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton will hold conference calls with the media prior to their Week 3 game. Check NewOrleansSaints.com to see the full conference when it is complete.
  2. Saints players will be live with the media following practice Friday. Tune in to the interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com, the New Orleans Saints app, Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube.
  3. The Saints released their second injury report Thursday. The next injury report will be posted today on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. ICYMI - DeShazier: New Orleans Saints receiver Ty Montgomery embraces role on special teams. View the full article here>>>
  5. Take a look at the best defensive photos from the Week 2 game in this week's "Best of Defense" Album. View the album here>>>

