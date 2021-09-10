- The New Orleans Saints will practice Friday, Sept. 10 at TCU in Fort Worth.
- Coach Sean Payton will meet with the media following practice, around 2:45 p.m. You can watch it live here.
- Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi was the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can listen to it here.
- You can still buy tickets for Sunday's Saints-Packers game in Jacksonville, Fla. Click here to see what's available.
- The final Injury Report for the Saints-Packers game will be released Friday afternoon, close to 3 p.m. You will be able to find it here.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 10
Sep 10, 2021 at 07:55 AM