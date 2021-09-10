Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 10

Final injury report for Saints-Packers released Friday afternoon

Sep 10, 2021 at 07:55 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Friday, Sept. 10 at TCU in Fort Worth.
  2. Coach Sean Payton will meet with the media following practice, around 2:45 p.m. You can watch it live here.
  3. Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi was the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can listen to it here.
  4. You can still buy tickets for Sunday's Saints-Packers game in Jacksonville, Fla. Click here to see what's available.
  5. The final Injury Report for the Saints-Packers game will be released Friday afternoon, close to 3 p.m. You will be able to find it here.

