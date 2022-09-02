Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sep. 2

- The New Orleans Saints are off Friday for the Labor Day weekend. Practice and live access will resume on Monday.
- A new episode of Ice Cold Takes presented by Rouses will be released Friday. This episode features some of the linebackers answering the tough questions. Watch the most recent episode here.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with all of the latest Saints news and roster moves throughout the week. Download information can be found here.
- The Saints first game of the regular season will be Sunday, September 11 at noon against the Atlanta Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The first home game of the season for New Orleans will be the following weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- The Saints made final cuts to bring the Saints to a 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon, but there will likely be more roster moves throughout the week. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com and follow the Saints on social media to watch any moves as they happen.
Sep 02, 2022 at 08:51 AM