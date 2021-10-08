Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 8

Saints will practice today to gear up for Sunday's away game against Washington.

Oct 08, 2021 at 09:08 AM
Photos: Saints vs. Giants Week 4 2021 | Best of Defense

A collection of the New Orleans Saints best defensive photos from Week 4's game against the New York Giants.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to gear up for Sunday's road match with Washington.
  2. Saints head coach Sean Payton will meet with local media Friday afternoon to give insight to what he is expecting this weekend. You can watch live at NewOrleansSaints.com, the New Orleans Saints app, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.
  3. Saints legend Benjamin Watson was the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can listen to the episode here>>>
  4. Offensive lineman James Hurst, tight end Juwan Johnson, offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz, and receiver Deonte Harris are scheduled to meet with the media following practice on Friday. You can watch live at NewOrleansSaints.com, the New Orleans Saints app, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.
  5. J.T. Gray was added to the injury report for New Orleans on Thursday. The next report will be released Friday afternoon. You can find it here.

