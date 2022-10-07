Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 7

- The New Orleans Saints will practice Thursday ahead of their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, Oct. 9 at home against the Seattle Seahawks at the Caesars Superdome. Following practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages to watch live.
- Following practice on Friday, there will also be player interviews posted on NewOrleansSaints.com. Keep checking to see what they have to say heading into Sunday's home game.
- The final injury report of the week will be posted around 3 p.m. on Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Keep checking to see who has been ruled out for Sunday.
- Download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best live stats feed, games, and our new Highlights Hub, where you get to pick the players you want to see highlights of.
- A new edition of the Saints Podcast Presented by SeatGeek will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com Friday. Erin Summers will be joined by FOX's Brandon Gaudin who is the play-by-play analyst for the Saints game this Sunday.
Oct 07, 2022 at 08:59 AM
