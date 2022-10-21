Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 21

Linebacker Demario Davis to receive award from the United Way

Oct 21, 2022 at 08:45 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen will hold a conference call with media Friday.
  2. NewOrleansSaints.com senior writer John DeShazier will have a story following Allen's conference call. You will be able to find it here.
  3. Photos from the Saints-Cardinals game will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com around noon Friday. You will be able to find them here.
  4. Saints linebacker Demario Davis will receive an award from the United Way on Friday night. Check back Friday evening for coverage.
  5. The Sanderson Farms High School Game of the Month for Louisiana is St. Paul's at Mandeville. We will have full photo coverage of the game on NewOrleansSaints.com.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 20

Saints will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video and WWL.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Saints hold walkthrough Wednesday ahead of Thursday's game in Arizona.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 18

Saints hold walkthrough Tuesday ahead of Thursday's game in Arizona.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 17

Saints hold walkthrough Monday following Sunday's loss to the Bengals

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 16

Saints will play host to the Bengals at the Caesars Superdome

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 14

Saints practice Friday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 13

Saints practice Thursday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 12

Saints practice Wednesday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 11

Saints off Tuesday following win over Seahawks on Sunday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 10

Saints practice Monday following win over Seahawks on Sunday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 9

Saints will try to end three-game losing streak as they host Seahawks

Advertising