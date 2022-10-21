Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 21

- New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen will hold a conference call with media Friday.
- NewOrleansSaints.com senior writer John DeShazier will have a story following Allen's conference call. You will be able to find it here.
- Photos from the Saints-Cardinals game will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com around noon Friday. You will be able to find them here.
- Saints linebacker Demario Davis will receive an award from the United Way on Friday night. Check back Friday evening for coverage.
- The Sanderson Farms High School Game of the Month for Louisiana is St. Paul's at Mandeville. We will have full photo coverage of the game on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Presented by
Oct 21, 2022 at 08:45 AM
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 20
Saints will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video and WWL.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Saints hold walkthrough Wednesday ahead of Thursday's game in Arizona.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Saints hold walkthrough Tuesday ahead of Thursday's game in Arizona.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 17
Saints hold walkthrough Monday following Sunday's loss to the Bengals
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 16
Saints will play host to the Bengals at the Caesars Superdome
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 14
Saints practice Friday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 13
Saints practice Thursday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Saints practice Wednesday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 11
Saints off Tuesday following win over Seahawks on Sunday.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 10
Saints practice Monday following win over Seahawks on Sunday.