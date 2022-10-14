Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 14

- The Saints will practice Friday ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.
- Following practice, Coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages to watch live.
- Following practice, interviews with players from the locker room will also be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access your tickets, live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
- The final injury report of Week 6 will be posted around 3 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com on Friday. 14 players were listed on Thursday's Report.
Oct 14, 2022 at 09:00 AM
