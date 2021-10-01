Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 1

A collection of the New Orleans Saints best defensive photos from Week 3's game against the New England Patriots.
- The New Orleans Saints continue practice in Metairie on Friday for Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants in the Caesars Superdome.
- Head Coach Sean Payton will meet with the media following practice Friday. You can find the full interview on NewOrleansSaints.com when it is completed.
- The New Orleans Saints Cheer Team for the 2021-2022 season was announced, and we need your help! Tell us what you think the team should be named by casting your vote before it's too late>>>
- Four players will speak with members of the media on Friday following practice. You can watch them live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
- We are getting close to the first regular season game in the Caesars Superdome this season. If you have tickets for this Sunday, be sure to have the Saints app presented by Verizon on your phone to access your tickets and parking pass.