- The Saints will continue preparations for their second nationally televised game of the season on "Monday Night Football." The Baltimore Ravens will be coming into town and the two teams will play at 7:15 on Monday in the Caesars Superdome.
- The second injury report of the week will be posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Following practice, player interviews from the locker room will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
- A new episode of the Saints Practice Report will be posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Presented by
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 4
Saints looking ahead to 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Ravens.
Nov 04, 2022 at 08:55 AM