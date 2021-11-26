Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 26

Nov 26, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees returns to the Caesars Superdome | 2021 NFL Week 12 

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
1 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
2 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
3 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
4 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
5 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
6 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
7 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
8 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Derick Hingle/AP Images/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
9 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Derick Hingle/AP Images/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
10 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Derick Hingle/AP Images/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
11 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Derick Hingle/AP Images/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
12 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Derick Hingle/AP Images/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
13 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Tyler Kaufman/AP Images/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
14 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
15 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
16 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
17 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
18 / 18

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. Drew Brees gave a rousing speech at halftime of Thursday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills in the Caesars Superdome. You can watch it here.
  2. Coach Sean Payton met with the media following the game to discuss the 31-6 loss. You can watch his full interview here.
  3. Fans turned out in force for the home game Thursday night. See some photos of their pregame fun at Champions Square and the Caesars Superdome lit up with a tribute for Drew Brees.
  4. Numerous celebrity Saints fans recorded tributes for Drew Brees. Watch them here.
  5. John DeShazier and Erin Summers will recap Thursday's game and look ahead to next Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You will be able to find here later Friday.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 25

Drew Brees to address the fans at halftime
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 24

Saints continue preparations for Thanksgiving game vs. Bills
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 23

Saints begin preparations for Thanksgiving game vs. Bills
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 22

Saints begin preparations for Thanksgiving game vs. Bills
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Nov. 21

Saints will play Eagles at noon on Fox, WWL-870
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 19

Saints will continue to practice on Friday to prepare for the Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 18

Saints will continue to practice on Thursday to prepare for the Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 17

Saints will return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for the Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 16

Saints will have Tuesday off before returning to practice on Wednesday.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 15

Saints will meet on Monday following loss to the Titans.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Nov. 14

Saints will play at the Titans at noon on CBS
Advertising