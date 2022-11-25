Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 25

Saints hold final practice ahead of 49ers game

Nov 25, 2022 at 10:46 AM
  1. The Saints will practice Friday as they prepare for Sunday's game at the San Francisco 49ers. Following practice Friday, Coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media live. Also, interviews with Saints players will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. The final injury report of Week 12 will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Friday. Check in around 3 p.m. to see who has been ruled out of Sunday's game.
  3. Pro Bowl voting for the 2022-23 season is open. Be sure to cast your votes daily for your favorite Saints players.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best stats feed of the game and to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. The newest edition of the Saints Practice Report will be posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Team reporter Erin Summers will be breaking down all the headlines from the day.

