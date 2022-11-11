Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 11

Final Injury Report will be released Friday

Nov 11, 2022 at 09:09 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold their final full practice Friday ahead of Sunday's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  2. Coach Dennis Allen will meet with the media following practice around 2:20 p.m. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com or the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages.
  3. The final Injury Report of the week will be released around 3 p.m. Friday. You can find it here.
  4. ESPN's Brooke Pryor will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can find it here Friday afternoon.
  5. The team's uniform combination for Sunday's game will be released Friday. Follow the team on Instagram to see what the Saints will be wearing against the Steelers.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 10

The Saints look ahead to their Week 10 game in Pittsburgh.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 9

The Saints look ahead to their Week 10 game in Pittsburgh.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 8

The Saints will hold meetings following Monday night's loss to the Ravens.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 7

The Saints will take on the Ravens at 7:15 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Nov. 5

Coach Dennis Allen will meet with the media following practice

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 4

Saints looking ahead to 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Ravens.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 3

Saints looking ahead to 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Ravens.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Saints looking ahead to 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Ravens.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 1

New Orleans was awarded an NFL franchise on this day in 1966.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 31

Saints will play host to the Raiders at noon; CBS will televise the game

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 30

Saints will play host to the Raiders at noon; CBS will televise the game

Advertising