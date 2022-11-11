- The New Orleans Saints will hold their final full practice Friday ahead of Sunday's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Coach Dennis Allen will meet with the media following practice around 2:20 p.m. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com or the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages.
- The final Injury Report of the week will be released around 3 p.m. Friday. You can find it here.
- ESPN's Brooke Pryor will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can find it here Friday afternoon.
- The team's uniform combination for Sunday's game will be released Friday. Follow the team on Instagram to see what the Saints will be wearing against the Steelers.
Presented by
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 11
Final Injury Report will be released Friday
Nov 11, 2022 at 09:09 AM