Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, July 30

- The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to hold their first open practice of Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek, weather-permitting. Practice is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
- Coach Sean Payton and a group of players are scheduled to meet with the media following practice. The availability could start as soon as 11:30 a.m. You can watch on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages.
- John DeShazier and Todd Graffagnini will give you all the news from Friday's practice in CST's Training Camp Show. It will be broadcast at 9 p.m.
- If you want to attend any of the six remaining practices that are open to the public act now, as they are going fast. Click here to secure your tickets.
- The Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek will post here late Friday afternoon. John DeShazier and Todd Todd Graffagnini will share their insights from the first two days of practice and have a guest on as well.
Jul 30, 2021 at 07:42 AM