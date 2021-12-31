Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 31

- The New Orleans Saints will continue their preparations Friday for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome.
- The final Injury Report for the game will be released Friday afternoon. You will be able to find it here around 3 p.m.
- Mick Mixon, the radio play-by-play voice for the Panthers, will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The episode will be available around noon Friday. You will be able to find the episode here or wherever you listen to your podcasts,
- Coach Sean Payton and several players will meet with the media following Friday's practice. You can watch the press conferences live here or on the team app presented by Verizon or the team's Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.
- If you're attending Friday's game at the Caesars Superdome be sure to download the team app presented by Verizon to access your tickets, parking pass and to participate in the light show during player introductions. Click here to learn more about the app.
