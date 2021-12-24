Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 24

Second Injury Report of the week will be released around 3 p.m.

Dec 24, 2021 at 08:30 AM
New Orleans Saints

Saints at Buccaneers Week 15: Best of Defense

A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 15 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will release their second Injury Report of the week ahead of Monday's game vs. the Miami Dolphins around 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. You should be able to find it here.
  2. Greg Cote of the Miami Herald is the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek and he'll tell you everything you need to know about the 7-7 Dolphins. You can find the show here around noon Friday.
  3. A few Saints players will meet with the media around 2:30 p.m. Friday. You can watch the interviews live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and the team's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.
  4. Speaking of the app, make sure you have it downloaded on your phone if you are attending Monday's game. You can access your tickets, parking pass and participate in our light show for player introductions. Find out more about the app here.
  5. Read all about rookie quarterback Ian Book preparing for a potential opportunity to play Monday by senior writer John DeShazier.

