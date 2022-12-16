- The New Orleans Saints will practice on Friday as the team gears up for their home game on Sunday, December 18 against the Atlanta Falcons. Following practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube page, and the Saints social media channels.
- The final injury report of the week will be posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com. This episode's guest is Kristina Pink from FOX.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for news, highlights, games, and more. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
- A breakdown of Saints vs Falcons featuring former linebacker Scott Shanle will be posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 16
Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Dec 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM