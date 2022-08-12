Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, August 12

Saints travel to Houston on Friday ahead of their first preseason game.

Aug 12, 2022 at 09:04 AM
Photos: Saints fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp 8/11/22

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints kicker John Parker Romo greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints kicker John Parker Romo greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints kicker John Parker Romo greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood and punter Blake Gillikin greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Carl Granderson and Josh Black greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Isaiah Pryor greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Eric Wilson greets fans at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
  1. Saints players and coaches will travel to Houston on Friday in preparation for their first preseason game of the 2022 season on Saturday against the Houston Texans at 7 p.m.
  2. You can watch Saturday's game on Fox-8/Gray TV, listen to it on WWL-105.3 FM/870-AM, or online at NewOrleansSaints.com/schedule.
  3. Following Saturday's game, the Saints will be heading up north to have joint practices with the Green Bay Packers. The two teams will be facing off in Lambeau Field on Friday, Aug. 19.
  4. John DeShazier will be releasing an article Friday previewing the Saints at Texans game. Check it out on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  5. John DeShazier, Todd Graffagnini, and Erin Summers will give a preview of Saturday's game on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Listen on Spotify, NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

