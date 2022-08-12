Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, August 12

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
- Saints players and coaches will travel to Houston on Friday in preparation for their first preseason game of the 2022 season on Saturday against the Houston Texans at 7 p.m.
- You can watch Saturday's game on Fox-8/Gray TV, listen to it on WWL-105.3 FM/870-AM, or online at NewOrleansSaints.com/schedule.
- Following Saturday's game, the Saints will be heading up north to have joint practices with the Green Bay Packers. The two teams will be facing off in Lambeau Field on Friday, Aug. 19.
