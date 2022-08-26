Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 26

Saints play final preseason game on Friday.

Aug 26, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will play their final preseason game on Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Caesars Superdome at 7 p.m.
  2. Following the game, Saints Coach Dennis Allen and players will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, or the Saints YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter pages.
  3. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon before this Friday's matchup against the Chargers to get the best live stats feed of the game. Download information can be found here.
  4. Before kickoff, catch up with John DeShazier, Todd Graffagnini and Erin Summers in the pregame show as they break down the matchup and tell you what to look out for during the game. Watch Live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, or the Saints YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter pages.
  5. The final cuts to bring the Saints to a 53-man roster must be done before Tuesday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com and follow the Saints on social media to watch the moves as they happen.

