Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 20

Saints will practice at the Caesars Superdome

Aug 20, 2021 at 07:30 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Friday, Aug.20 at the Caesars Superdome at 7 p.m. It is closed to the general public.
  2. Coach Sean Payton and selected players will meet with the media following practice. Those interviews will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com shortly after practice ends.
  3. The Saints' first home preseason game is Monday, Aug. 23 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Make sure you have download the Saints app to access your mobile tickets and mobile parking pass. You can download the app here.
  4. Saints legend Lance Moore, now part of WDSU's Saints coverage team, is the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can listen to the show around 11 a.m. Friday. here.
  5. Graff and senior writer John DeShazier break down every practice on Saints Training Camp Tonight on CST. You can watch Friday's episode at 9:30 p.m.

