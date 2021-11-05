Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Friday, Nov. 5

Saints Hall of Fame induction luncheon is Friday

Nov 05, 2021 at 08:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. New Orleans Saints legends Jahri Evans and Roman Harper will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 5. The ceremony starts at noon at Jefferson-Orleans North, 2600 Edenborn Ave. in Metairie. Marco Garcia will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award.
  2. The Saints will practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday in preparation for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
  3. Coach Sean Payton and several players will meet with the media following practice. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Hancock Whitney and the Saints kick off Week 9 of the NFL season with the Black and Gold Fan Fest on Friday, Nov. 5 at noon on the outdoor plaza level of Hancock Whitney's New Orleans Regional Headquarters, the Hancock Whitney Center.
  5. The final Saints-Falcons Injury Report will be released around 3 p.m. Friday. You will be able to find it here.

