Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Friday, Nov. 5

- New Orleans Saints legends Jahri Evans and Roman Harper will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 5. The ceremony starts at noon at Jefferson-Orleans North, 2600 Edenborn Ave. in Metairie. Marco Garcia will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award.
- The Saints will practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday in preparation for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
- Coach Sean Payton and several players will meet with the media following practice. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Hancock Whitney and the Saints kick off Week 9 of the NFL season with the Black and Gold Fan Fest on Friday, Nov. 5 at noon on the outdoor plaza level of Hancock Whitney's New Orleans Regional Headquarters, the Hancock Whitney Center.
- The final Saints-Falcons Injury Report will be released around 3 p.m. Friday. You will be able to find it here.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Nov 05, 2021 at 08:00 AM
news
