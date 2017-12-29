NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FRIDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Out
DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle)
LT Terron Armstead (thigh)
TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion)
Limited Practice
WR Brandon Coleman (neck)
TE Garrett Griffin (foot)
WR Michael Thomas (hamstring)
TE Josh Hill (shoulder)
G Andrus Peat (groin)
G Senio Kelemete (concussion)
T Ryan Ramczyk (thigh)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT
Doubtful
LB Devante Bond (ankle)
DE Robert Ayers (shoulder) Questionable
WR Chris Godwin (ankle/limited) TE Cameron Brate (hip/knee/full)
WR DeSean Jackson (ankle/limited)
DE Ryan Russell (shoulder/full)
Full LB Lavonte David (hamstring)
DT Gerald McCoy (biceps) Cb Ryan Smith (ankle)