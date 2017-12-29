Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report presented by Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute

Three Saints ruled out for Sunday's game

Dec 29, 2017 at 07:10 AM

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FRIDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Out
DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle)
LT Terron Armstead (thigh)

TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion)

Limited Practice
WR Brandon Coleman (neck)

TE Garrett Griffin (foot)

WR Michael Thomas (hamstring)

TE Josh Hill (shoulder)
G Andrus Peat (groin)

G Senio Kelemete (concussion)

T Ryan Ramczyk (thigh)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

Doubtful

LB Devante Bond (ankle)

DE Robert Ayers (shoulder) Questionable

WR Chris Godwin (ankle/limited) TE Cameron Brate (hip/knee/full)
WR DeSean Jackson (ankle/limited)

DE Ryan Russell (shoulder/full)

Full LB Lavonte David (hamstring)

DT Gerald McCoy (biceps) Cb Ryan Smith (ankle)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve

Thomas will have surgery to repair toe injury, caught 16 passes for 195 yards and 3 TDs in three games

news

New Orleans Saints defense played to expected standard in victory over Raiders

'What we did wasn't anything great. That's our standard'

news

Consecutive tackles for loss in second quarter propelled New Orleans Saints against Las Vegas Raiders in 24-0 victory

Marcus Davenport, Paulson Adebo provided critical stops for Saints defense

news

Cornerback Alontae Taylor set to build on solid debut in starting lineup for New Orleans Saints

'I think I'm mentally there, and physicality is something that I bring to the table'

news

No changes for Andy Dalton after being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback going forward

'I've been playing the last several weeks and get another opportunity to play again. So it's not like anything changes for me'

news

Coach Dennis Allen says Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Jameis Winston was full participant at Wednesday's practice

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis: 'At this point of the season, this isn't where any of us expected to be'

Says team, defense have to rediscover swagger

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen set for deep review of team during mini-bye

'We'll spend some time dissecting where we're at in terms of the first seven games, things that we've got to improve on'

news

Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints

Defensive end Cam Jordan up to 4.5 sacks this season

news

New Orleans Saints look to make defensive improvement during short-week preparation

'The biggest thing is just mentally being prepared and understanding the things that we have to improve on'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen: 'It's not a time for panic'

Saints are one game behind NFC South Division leaders

news

Three-play sequence in fourth quarter helped swing lead away from New Orleans Saints against Cincinnati in 30-26 defeat

Offense, special teams, defense each came up short on execution

Advertising