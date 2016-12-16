NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FRIDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE
OutLB Stephone Anthony (DNP - Knee)
CB Delvin Breaux (DNP - Shoulder)
Questionable
RB Daniel Lasco (LP - Hamstring)
S Shiloh Keo (LP - Hamstring)
LB Craig Robertson (LP - Shoulder)
C Max Unger (LP - Foot)
Limited Practice
RB Mark Ingram (Toe/Knee)
Full Practice
FB John Kuhn (Groin)
WR Michael Thomas (Foot)
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Out
T D.J. Humphries (DNP - Concussion)
Questionable
WR John Brown (LP - Illness)
TE Jermaine Gresham (LP - Knee)
CB Marcus Cooper (LP - Back)
Full Practice
WR Larry Fitzgerald (Not Injury Related)
QB Carson Palmer (Not Injury Related)
LB Markus Golden (Hamstring/Biceps)
S Tony Jefferson (Shoulder)
S Tyrann Mathieu (Shoulder)
WR J.J. Nelson (Knee)
CB Patrick Peterson (Illness)
CB Justin Bethel (Foot/Knee)
DT Robert Nkemdiche (Elbow)