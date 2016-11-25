NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FRIDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Did Not Practice/OUT
RB Daniel Lasco (hamstring)
Limited/Questionable
T Tony Hills (abdomen)
RB Travaris Cadet (toe)
RB Mark Ingram (concussion)
T Terron Armstead (knee/quad)
G Senio Kelemete (triceps)
S Shiloh Keo (neck)
DT David Onyemata (knee)
G Tim Lelito (calf)
Full
LB Dannell Ellerbe (Quad)
CB Delvin Breaux (fibula/ankle)
LOS ANGELES RAMS INJURY REPORT
Did Not Practice/Questionable
C Tim Barnes (foot)
Did not practice no game status listed
RB Todd Gurley (illness)
Full/Questionable
DE Ethan Westbrooks (thigh)
Full
DE William Hayes (not injury related)