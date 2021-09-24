Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 3 at New England Patriots

One New Orleans player listed as OUT vs. New England

Sep 24, 2021 at 03:19 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2021-1920x1080

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
C Erik McCoy Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Knee LP FP FP
CB Marshon Lattimore Hand LP LP FP
G Calvin Throckmorten Knee LP LP LP
LB Pete Werner Hamstring LP FP FP
DB P.J. Williams Back LP FP FP
DE Payton Turner Elbow LP LP LP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Calf FP FP FP

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Adrian Phillips NIR DNP DNP Questionable
LB Matt Judon Knee DNP LP FP
T Trent Brown Calf LP LP LP Questionable
RB Damien Harris Finger LP LP FP
LB Josh Uche Back LP Questionable
LB Kyle Van Noy Throat FP FP FP

Related Content

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 3 at New England Patriots

Eight New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 3 at New England Patriots

Eight New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Five New Orleans players listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Panthers
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Nine New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Ten New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

Two New Orleans players listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Packers
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

Three New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

One New Orleans player listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 NFC Divisional Playoffs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taysom Hill, Latavius Murray questionable vs. Buccaneers
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 NFC Divisional Playoffs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Six Saints listed on Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 NFC Divisional Playoffs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Six Saints listed on Wednesday's report
Advertising