Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 14 vs. New York Jets

Three Saints listed as OUT for Week 14 vs. Jets

Dec 10, 2021 at 03:12 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2021-1920x1080

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 14 game against the New York Jets.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
LB Pete Werner Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP LP LP
T Terron Armstead Knee LP LP LP
LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring LP LP DNP Out
RB Alvin Kamara Knee FP FP FP
QB Taysom Hill Right Finger FP FP FP
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Hamstring LP DNP Questionable

NEW YORK JETS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DT Sheldon Rankins Knee DNP LP FP Questionable
CB Michael Carter Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
RB Tevin Coleman Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable
WR Elijah Moore Quadricep DNP DNP DNP Questionable
TE Ryan Griffin Knee/Ankle DNP LP FP Questionable
LB C.J. Mosley Back DNP LP FP Questionable
TE Trevon Wesco Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
DE John Franklin-Myers Hip LP LP FP Questionable
LB Hamsah Nasirildeen Knee LP LP FP
QB Zach Wilson Knee FP FP FP

Roster updates:
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills has been signed and added to the active roster

Related Content

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 14 vs. New York Jets

Eight Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 14 vs. New York Jets

Seven Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Three Saints players listed as OUT for Thursday vs. Dallas
news

Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Ten Saints players listed on Tuesday's report
news

Saints Monday Injury Report: 2021 Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Ten Saints players listed on Monday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Four Saints players listed as OUT for Thanksgiving game vs. Bills
news

Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Nine Saints players listed on Tuesday's report
news

Saints Monday Injury Report: 2021 Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Eleven Saints players listed on Monday's estimated report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Six Saints players listed as OUT for Sunday on Friday's report
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Seven Saints players listed on Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Seven Saints players listed on Wednesday's report
Advertising