Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Six New Orleans players listed in Friday's report

Nov 06, 2020 at 03:00 PM
New Orleans Saints
Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for their Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints placed DT ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ & CB ﻿Justin Hardee﻿ on reserve/injured and activated RB ﻿Ty Montgomery﻿ from reserve/injured. 

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
QB Drew Brees Right Shoulder LP LP FP
RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP FP FP
WR Marquez Callaway Ankle LP FP FP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
G Nick Easton Concussion FP FP FP
RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring FP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB Jamel Dean Illness DNP FP FP
G Ali Marpet Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Chris Godwin Finger LP LP FP Questionable
WR Scotty Miller Hip/Groin LP LP FP
LB Jason Pierre-Paul Knee LP LP DNP
S Mike Edwards Groin LP LP FP
S Antoine Winfield Shoulder FP FP FP
DL Ndamukong Suh NIR DNP

